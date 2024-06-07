Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Graco by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Graco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $800,609. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.36 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

