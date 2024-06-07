Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,837,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $926.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.33.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

