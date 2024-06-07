Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 520.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

