Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 4.35% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,295 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 180,164 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $2,777,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYI opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.