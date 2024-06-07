Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,358 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 87.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

