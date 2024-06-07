Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,390 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

