Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.0 %

OLED opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.94. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.