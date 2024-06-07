Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

