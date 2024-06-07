Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CM opened at $49.23 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

