Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,143 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

