Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,176 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.67.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

