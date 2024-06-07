Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of WD-40 worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $19,697,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $6,223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 48.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,892,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $226.53 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $182.53 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

