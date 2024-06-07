Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after buying an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,922,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

