Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.69

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 86880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.