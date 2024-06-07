Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.72 and last traded at $51.76. 211,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 685,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Washington University bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

