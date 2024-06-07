Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 78,379 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

