Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 9.4% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 2,623,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,779,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.