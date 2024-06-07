T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 922,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $99,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.23 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

