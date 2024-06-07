TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 15,039 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 3,886.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 67,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

