TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,592 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegion by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

