TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 56,400 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 109.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 137,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NovoCure Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.