TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,010 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in UDR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

