TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

TAP opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

