TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of California Water Service Group worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

View Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.