TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of CHKP opened at $154.82 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

