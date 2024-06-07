TD Asset Management Inc Sells 28,508 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.