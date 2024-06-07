Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,496.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $20,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,555,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,386,406.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 12,857 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70.

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,580 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82.

TISI stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Team in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

