Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

TDY stock opened at $393.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

