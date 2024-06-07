Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Teradata worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradata by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after acquiring an additional 89,280 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $32.16 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

