TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 3.6% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.60. 4,434,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,285,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 459,997 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

