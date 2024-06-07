TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 2.28. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

