TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innospec by 204,935.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $25,925,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Innospec by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

