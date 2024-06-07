TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 165,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 171,199 shares during the period.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

About Veradigm

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.