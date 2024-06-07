TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,712 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,712 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $204,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $160,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,011,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,866,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

KOS stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

