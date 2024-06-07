The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 26th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE BKE opened at $36.87 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

