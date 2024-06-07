The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,790,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.