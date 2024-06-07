The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.76. 73,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,574,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

