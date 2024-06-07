The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 962,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 157,362 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,264,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 134,121 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

