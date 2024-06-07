The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,417 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.