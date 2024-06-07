The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 28,742 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $38,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

