The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 57,568 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,568 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.