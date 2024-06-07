The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $32,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

