The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.63% of Tenable worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after purchasing an additional 285,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,047 shares of company stock worth $12,779,475. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

