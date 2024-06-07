The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $38.30 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

