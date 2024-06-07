The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $39.04 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DexCom were worth $39,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after buying an additional 310,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.