The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,525 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.52% of Pan American Silver worth $30,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.61 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

