The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 243,690 Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 142.54% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000.

NYSEARCA:JHCB opened at $21.18 on Friday. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0842 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

