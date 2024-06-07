The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 64,515 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

