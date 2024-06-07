The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.