The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $34,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

